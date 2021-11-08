iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,289 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $22,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,235 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after acquiring an additional 924,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,116,000 after acquiring an additional 906,310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $120.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.42. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $75.99 and a 12 month high of $120.80.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

