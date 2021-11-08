ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

ISSDY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of ISS A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of ISSDY stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97. ISS A/S has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

ISS A/S is engaged in the provision of facility services. The firm operates through the following segments Continental Europe, Northern Europe, Asia & Pacific, Americas, and Other Countries. The Continental Europe comprises the previous Western and Eastern Europe regions excluding the UK and Ireland.

