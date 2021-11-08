Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $787,786,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451,863 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156,521 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Pfizer stock opened at $48.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.30. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $272.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.