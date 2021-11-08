Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires New Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $42.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised their target price on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. MKM Partners raised their target price on The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.59.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

