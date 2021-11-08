Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New $142,000 Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 503,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $923,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $616.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $588.75 and a 200-day moving average of $530.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $643.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $242.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

