Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases New Shares in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,304 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. INCA Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 47.2% in the second quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 503,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,971,000 after acquiring an additional 161,433 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the second quarter valued at about $3,166,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 46.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after acquiring an additional 58,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAP shares. Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $127.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.90. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $924.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.65 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Credicorp’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

