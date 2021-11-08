Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases New Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GH. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Guardant Health by 34,179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 821,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,044,000 after buying an additional 819,274 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth $106,011,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,495,000 after buying an additional 642,750 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,613,000 after buying an additional 567,042 shares during the period. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth $63,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $640,334.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,715,453 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH stock opened at $110.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.46. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.66 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 41.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.55.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

