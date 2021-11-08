Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Valero Energy by 18.2% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after buying an additional 37,402 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Valero Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Valero Energy by 685.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 50,067 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Valero Energy by 65.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 25,450 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VLO stock opened at $77.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.31 and its 200 day moving average is $73.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 2.09. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $37.97 and a 1-year high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

