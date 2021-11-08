iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to announce earnings per share of $4.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $14.41 and the lowest is ($0.84). iTeos Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,131.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to $12.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.96) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITOS shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.62. 153,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,658. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $47.61.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $1,488,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 6,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $175,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 401,872 shares of company stock worth $11,261,857. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

