iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics to post earnings of $4.95 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.34). On average, analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $29.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.93. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $47.61.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $31,023.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 6,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $175,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 401,872 shares of company stock worth $11,261,857. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 62,469.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 91,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

