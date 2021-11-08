Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Gap Down to $79.12

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $79.12, but opened at $77.41. Itron shares last traded at $77.47, with a volume of 331 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITRI. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,318.89, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.69.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $202,710.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,084,097. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 65,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

