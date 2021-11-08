IWG (LON:IWG) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of IWG (LON:IWG) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of IWG in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 324.50 ($4.24).

LON:IWG opened at GBX 310 ($4.05) on Thursday. IWG has a twelve month low of GBX 253.59 ($3.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 295.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 318.10. The firm has a market cap of £3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,044.81.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

