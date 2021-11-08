J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 99,252.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in J2 Global by 58.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,107,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,415,000 after buying an additional 1,140,230 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in J2 Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,015,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,652,000 after buying an additional 14,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in J2 Global by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,245,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in J2 Global by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 735,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,126,000 after buying an additional 92,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 731,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

In related news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at $32,700,081.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JCOM opened at $142.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.96.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $429.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

