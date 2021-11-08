Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to report $1.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37. Jacobs Engineering Group posted earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jacobs Engineering Group.

J traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $142.63. The company had a trading volume of 592,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,233. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.64. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $97.21 and a 52-week high of $145.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,890,000 after purchasing an additional 92,684 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,412 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,659,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,799,000 after acquiring an additional 31,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,440,000 after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,481,000 after acquiring an additional 504,294 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

