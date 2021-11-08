Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $16.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $24.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

UTHR opened at $202.30 on Monday. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $129.43 and a fifty-two week high of $216.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.27 and a 200-day moving average of $192.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total value of $1,224,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,646,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,083 shares of company stock worth $6,598,060 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

