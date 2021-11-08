Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

HSIC opened at $80.10 on Monday. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.12. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,580,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

