Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Lumos Pharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.93) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.39). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.31) EPS.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LUMO. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Lumos Pharma from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Lumos Pharma stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. Lumos Pharma has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $79.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Lalande bought 35,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $311,477.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $246,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 215,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,463 in the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 16.9% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. 46.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.