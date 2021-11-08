Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Envista in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Envista’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $43.34 on Monday. Envista has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.30.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

In other news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $190,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the third quarter worth $95,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the second quarter worth $99,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 12,000.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 4,206.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

