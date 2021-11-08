Jefferies Financial Group Raises Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $275.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etsy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $245.29.

Get Etsy alerts:

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $260.12 on Thursday. Etsy has a one year low of $113.49 and a one year high of $283.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.96, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,965,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,086 shares of company stock valued at $33,190,915. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 98.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 366.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 100.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.