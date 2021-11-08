JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.040-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$206 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.68 million.JFrog also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.00-0.01 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Shares of FROG traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.02. 4,744,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,762. JFrog has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $73.61. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.29 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.37.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JFrog stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JFrog were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

