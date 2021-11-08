JMP Securities Increases Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,900.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $2,230.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,651.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,618.97 on Thursday. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,701.09 and a 1 year high of $2,631.68. The stock has a market cap of $107.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,406.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2,306.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Booking will post 41.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Booking by 62.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Booking by 8.8% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Booking by 6.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

