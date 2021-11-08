JMP Securities Raises Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target to $17.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ACRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.92.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 61.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 105,411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

