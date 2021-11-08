JMP Securities Raises Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Price Target to $19.00

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:PWP opened at $13.70 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 325,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

