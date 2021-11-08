Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Down 4.8%

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) was down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.48. Approximately 60,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,194,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.
Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56.
About Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)
Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.
Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.