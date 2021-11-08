Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Down 4.8%

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) was down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.48. Approximately 60,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,194,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth $100,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. 29.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

