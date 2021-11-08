John S. Peterson Sells 4,315 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Stock

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $1,142,784.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE BLD opened at $264.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.57. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $154.30 and a twelve month high of $267.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.05 and a 200 day moving average of $211.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1,284.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 26.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 16.1% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 454.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1,808.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLD. Truist Securities boosted their price target on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.70.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

