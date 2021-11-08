Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.63.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of JCI opened at $75.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,812,000 after buying an additional 3,301,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,400,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,343,000 after acquiring an additional 227,161 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,046,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,267,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,369,000 after purchasing an additional 420,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.