JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) by 688.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,095 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.29% of Zedge worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zedge by 23.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 20,198 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Zedge in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Zedge by 132.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Zedge by 19.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Zedge by 95.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 25,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Zedge stock opened at $11.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.97 million, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.92. Zedge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Zedge from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

