JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 566 Shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in EVI Industries were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EVI Industries by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in EVI Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in EVI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in EVI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in EVI Industries by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVI opened at $33.99 on Monday. EVI Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $417.33 million, a PE ratio of 56.65 and a beta of 0.89.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter.

EVI Industries Profile

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. The company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations; and also sells and leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI).

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.