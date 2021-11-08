JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 23,892 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) by 148.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,892 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,502,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 60,218 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $16.21 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $26.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $494.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.76.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $70,722.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela Vig sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $26,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,610 shares of company stock worth $127,309 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MIRM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

