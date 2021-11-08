JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 23,892 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,892 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.13% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $70,722.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Vig sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $26,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,610 shares of company stock worth $127,309 over the last three months. 62.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MIRM shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $16.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $494.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.76. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

