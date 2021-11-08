JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 6,384 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $902,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 36,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 647,418 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 430,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,371,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $64.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $66.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.68.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

