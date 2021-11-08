JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Clarkson (LON:CKN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Clarkson (LON:CKN) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 4,295 ($56.11) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CKN. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,092.14 ($53.46).

LON CKN opened at GBX 4,055 ($52.98) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.27. Clarkson has a 12-month low of GBX 2,004.48 ($26.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,225 ($55.20). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,840.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,365.67.

In other news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 6,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($46.42), for a total value of £232,437.26 ($303,680.77).

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

