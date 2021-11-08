JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 11,097 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 33.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,097 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPI. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,093,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 598,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,494,000 after purchasing an additional 74,995 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 146,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 103,520 shares during the period. 35.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

NYSE:IPI opened at $44.80 on Monday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $52.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.36. The firm has a market cap of $602.25 million, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 2.29.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.28). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

