JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,404 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $506,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 23,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 75,290 shares during the last quarter.

JPEM opened at $57.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average of $58.77. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $61.37.

