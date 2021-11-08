KB Financial Partners LLC Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

KB Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.33.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $662.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $629.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $587.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

