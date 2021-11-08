KB Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $82.28 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $82.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.48.

