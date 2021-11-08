KB Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,241,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,113 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,887,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,138,000 after buying an additional 906,205 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,108,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,529,000 after buying an additional 244,053 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,437,000 after buying an additional 2,205,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,014,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,558,000 after buying an additional 271,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $34.46 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

