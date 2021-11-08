KB Financial Partners LLC Reduces Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

KB Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $214.12 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

