KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,141 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $20,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in KE in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in KE by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period.

Shares of KE stock opened at $18.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of -1.33. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average of $32.85.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. Equities research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEKE. Credit Suisse Group cut KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays began coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.10.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

