Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Kearny Financial has raised its dividend by 166.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Kearny Financial has a payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Kearny Financial stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. Kearny Financial has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $27,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kearny Financial stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

