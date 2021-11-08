Keh Shew Lu Sells 50,000 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $5,172,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,600 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $801,692.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $823,500.00.

DIOD opened at $107.56 on Monday. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $109.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.55 and a 200-day moving average of $84.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,608,000 after acquiring an additional 850,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1,661.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,875,000 after acquiring an additional 482,895 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,665,000 after buying an additional 217,123 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,465,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Diodes by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,265,000 after buying an additional 166,876 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

