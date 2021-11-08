Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €29.50 Price Target

AXA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €29.50 ($34.71) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on AXA in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on AXA in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on AXA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on AXA in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on AXA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €26.79 ($31.51).

Shares of CS traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €25.50 ($30.00). 8,638,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($32.58). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.11.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

