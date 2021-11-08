Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €84.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €102.36 ($120.42).

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €91.85 ($108.06) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €83.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €85.21. The firm has a market cap of $55.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €58.13 ($68.39) and a 52-week high of €96.39 ($113.40).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

