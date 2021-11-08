KeyCorp Boosts Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $55.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

CTVA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a d+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.63.

Shares of CTVA opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.21.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 5,692.3% during the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

