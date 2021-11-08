KeyCorp Raises Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target to $63.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

GOLF stock opened at $57.43 on Monday. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $35.98 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.02.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

