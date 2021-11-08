KeyCorp Trims Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Target Price to $35.00

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

ALKT stock opened at $28.87 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a current ratio of 12.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.29.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkami Technology news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 11,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $354,266.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,006.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $668,092,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth about $73,837,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth about $26,515,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth about $26,343,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth about $23,281,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

