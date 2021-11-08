KeyCorp Weighs in on PROG Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PROG in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $3.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.40. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $46.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94. PROG has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.13.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PROG by 373.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 53,726 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in PROG by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,968,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,735,000 after purchasing an additional 82,537 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the second quarter worth $231,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its position in shares of PROG by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 339,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,690,000 after buying an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of PROG by 82.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

