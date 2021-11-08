Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Receives $64.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 25,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,625,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $229,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,697 shares of company stock worth $5,069,404. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kforce by 26.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kforce by 42.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Kforce during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Kforce by 33.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

KFRC traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $75.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,011. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.24. Kforce has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $75.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.32 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.23%.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

