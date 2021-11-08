Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $75.81

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.81 and last traded at $75.62, with a volume of 389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KFRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kforce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.99.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.32 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $359,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,697 shares of company stock worth $5,069,404 over the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kforce by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kforce by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kforce by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Kforce by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kforce by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Company Profile (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

