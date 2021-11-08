Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target Increased to C$26.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Raymond James from C$23.75 to C$26.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.98.

Shares of KMMPF stock remained flat at $$18.36 during mid-day trading on Monday. 22 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $18.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.64.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

